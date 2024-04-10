Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Purdy (38), of Hazelwood Drive in Craigywarren near Ballymena, was driving whilst disqualified and had no insurance.

He also failed to provide a specimen to police and was disorderly after coming to PSNI attention in the Harryville area of Ballymena on October 22 last year.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, April 9. The court heard that around 12.30am police saw Purdy at Larne Road and he shouted: "Why don't you f*** off you fat b**tards".

He ran off towards Moat Road and was "unsteady" on his feet. A short time later police saw Purdy "on an e-scooter" in the Moat Road area.

An officer shouted for him to stop as it was suspected that he was "intoxicated" but he continued on. He was then spotted in the Wilson Crescent area still on the e-scooter "and making his way towards the Larne Road at speed".

The prosecutor continued: "He crossed the road and attempted to mount the footpath but he struck the kerb and then falls off the e-scooter and strikes a wall."

Purdy was verbally abusive to police and lunged towards an officer. The defendant failed to provide a breath sample.

A defence barrister said that following the death of a family member the defendant had "turned to the drink" as a "coping mechanism" and Purdy was "disgusted" at his behaviour towards police.

He said that the defendant had been "off the drink" since Christmas.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "very poor record" of 74 previous convictions and was in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

As well as the driving ban, the defendant has been ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service.