A motorist who admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report a collision after a vehicle crashed into a field has been banned from driving.

Gary Thompson (42), with an address listed as Pinetree Grove in Antrim town, committed offences on November 12 last year.

The vehicle had significant damage. There was blood on an airbag and the windscreen was smashed.

The defendant was the registered owner. A wallet with his driver licence in it was found at the scene.

The defendant had not reported the incident to police. Repairs to a fence cost £594.

The defendant told police the crash happened when it was "foggy" and control had been lost after the vehicle hit a kerb.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a previous record, was trying to report the incident the following morning.

He said the defendant walked "four miles" home after the incident.

The defendant claimed his mobile phone had been smashed in the crash and he had been unable to contact police immediately on the night.

The defendant was banned from driving for nine months and was fined £300.