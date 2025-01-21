Driving ban for motorist detected speeding three times within 18 minutes on same road
David Harmsworth (65), of Millhouse Green in Antrim town, was detected doing 39mph at 1.21pm on October 2 last year; 39mph at 1.24pm and 37mph at 1.39pm.
The incidents were in a 30mph zone in the area of Maine Integrated Primary School at the Portglenone Road in Randalstown.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant said it was the first time he had been on the road and he was unaware of the speed limit.
He said he is a self-employed chiropodist who had been driving since 1976 and he needed his vehicle to drive to see patients.
The defendant said he already had three penalty points on his licence.
He received nine penalty points for the new offences which brought him up to twelve points and he was banned from driving for a month. He was also fined £300.