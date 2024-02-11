Register
A motorist caught drink driving in Larne has been banned from the roads for a year and fined £450.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 11th Feb 2024, 08:31 GMT
Elaine Boreland (57), of Atlantic Avenue in Belfast, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance and a driving licence.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told police received a report around 11.15pm on January 11 this year of a vehicle driving erratically and colliding with a barrier.

Officers then spotted the vehicle, which had damage, in Larne. When the vehicle pulled in the defendant failed a preliminary breath test and then at a police station she had an evidential alcohol in breath sample of 79 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
A defence barrister said the defendant's parents had passed away and struggling with that she had taken alcohol.

She was in a "very emotional" state and made a "very irrational decision to drive to their old house because she was missing them".