Driving ban for motorist found to be over the limit in Larne
Elaine Boreland (57), of Atlantic Avenue in Belfast, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance and a driving licence.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told police received a report around 11.15pm on January 11 this year of a vehicle driving erratically and colliding with a barrier.
Officers then spotted the vehicle, which had damage, in Larne. When the vehicle pulled in the defendant failed a preliminary breath test and then at a police station she had an evidential alcohol in breath sample of 79 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence barrister said the defendant's parents had passed away and struggling with that she had taken alcohol.
She was in a "very emotional" state and made a "very irrational decision to drive to their old house because she was missing them".