Driving ban for motorist who caused 'head-on' collision in Larne on way to 'get milk'

A motorist who caused a "head-on" collision on the way to "get milk," has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and been banned from the roads for six months and fined £300.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Aug 2023, 08:23 BST

Gary Crowe (51), of Glenvale Park, Glynn, crashed at Bank Road, Larne, on December 7 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the defendant said he had been tired and had closed his eyes for "10 or 20 seconds" and when he "woke up suddenly" it was "too late".

Banning the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the courts have a duty to protect the public as by his own admission, the defendant had a "history of seizures".

The judge directed that the Driver & Vehicle Agency be informed about the case.

