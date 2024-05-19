Driving ban for motorist who had alcohol reading more than four times the limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who had an alcohol reading of more than four times the legal limit has been banned from driving for 14 months and fined £300.

Blair Jamison (54), of Carnlough Road near Broughshane, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on April 10 this year.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 160 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told that around 7pm on April 10 police received two calls from members of the public who said they had witnessed a motorist "driving in an erratic manner".

Police attended the address to which the vehicle was insured to and officers noticed it in the driveway. It was unlocked, the keys were in the ignition and the exhaust was warm.

Looking through a house window police could see a male slumped on a chair and police entered.

A defence barrister said although it was an "extremely high reading" it was an "unusual situation" and that there was a suggestion of "post-driving consumption".

He said there was a time lapse between the report to police and the defendant's arrest although the defendant accepted he had taken alcohol before driving.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This is a difficult sentencing exercise because on the face of it the reading is outlandishly high but there does appear to have been a gap between your driving and the arrest. You made the case that you had consumed alcohol after having driven".