Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Driving ban for motorist who 'tailgated' to avoid paying Belfast International Airport parking fee

A man who 'tailgated' another motorist and avoided paying a £60 parking fee at Belfast International Airport has been banned from driving for a month and fined £350.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST

Martin Lagan (58), of Drum Road, Cookstown, admitted charges of making off without paying and using a van without a 'vehicle excise licence' and insurance on March 3 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant has already paid back the £60.

The lawyer said a character reference from "his local parish priest" was supplied to the court.

Most Popular
Belfast International Airport. Picture: GoogleBelfast International Airport. Picture: Google
Belfast International Airport. Picture: Google

The barrister said the defendant had always worked in construction and at the time he was working in England.

His father-in-law had passed away, the lawyer said, and the defendant had told police he "had a lot of things going on" and he "didn't know" why he had performed the tailgating manoeuvre.

The lawyer said his client would normally have been taken to the airport by his wife but she was not present to take him to get his earlier outbound flight to England and he had taken an "old van" in a "panic" to get to the airport.

He said the defendant had a clear record.

Read More
In pictures: Mid Ulster SVP volunteers are congratulated on their efforts at Mem...

"There is no reason for it whatsoever," said the barrister, who said the defendant is "well respected in the community".