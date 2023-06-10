A man who 'tailgated' another motorist and avoided paying a £60 parking fee at Belfast International Airport has been banned from driving for a month and fined £350.

Martin Lagan (58), of Drum Road, Cookstown, admitted charges of making off without paying and using a van without a 'vehicle excise licence' and insurance on March 3 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant has already paid back the £60.

The lawyer said a character reference from "his local parish priest" was supplied to the court.

Belfast International Airport. Picture: Google

The barrister said the defendant had always worked in construction and at the time he was working in England.

His father-in-law had passed away, the lawyer said, and the defendant had told police he "had a lot of things going on" and he "didn't know" why he had performed the tailgating manoeuvre.

The lawyer said his client would normally have been taken to the airport by his wife but she was not present to take him to get his earlier outbound flight to England and he had taken an "old van" in a "panic" to get to the airport.

He said the defendant had a clear record.

