A Newtownabbey man caught driving a van at 55mph in a 40mph zone has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Hunter (28), of Longlands Avenue, was caught speeding at the Harbour Highway in Larne on February 9.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he had nine penalty points on his licence and was not suitable for a fixed penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence barrister said the defendant had been "covering a run for a colleague as a favour".

General view of the Harbour Highway, Larne. Photo by Google

He said the defendant needed his licence for work but is also a "keen sportsman, he is a footballer and is also a keen amateur mixed martial artist. He uses his licence to drive to his gym where he trains and also to the venues for the amateur fights".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's licence was "integral to his employment" and wondered why when he was on nine points he had not taken more care.