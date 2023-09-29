Driving ban for Newtownabbey man who was ‘covering a run for a colleague’
Jamie Hunter (28), of Longlands Avenue, was caught speeding at the Harbour Highway in Larne on February 9.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he had nine penalty points on his licence and was not suitable for a fixed penalty.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been "covering a run for a colleague as a favour".
He said the defendant needed his licence for work but is also a "keen sportsman, he is a footballer and is also a keen amateur mixed martial artist. He uses his licence to drive to his gym where he trains and also to the venues for the amateur fights".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's licence was "integral to his employment" and wondered why when he was on nine points he had not taken more care.
The nine penalty points remain on the defendant's licence.