Driving ban for R driver who hit speed of 95mph at the M22 Motorway near Randalstown

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2025, 15:14 BST
An R driver restricted to driving at a maximum of 45mph was detected doing an average speed of 95mph.

Grace Lilly Gallagher (19), of Waterstone Park in Derry/Londonderry, also had no R plates displayed at the M22 Motorway near Randalstown at 5.30pm on October 17 last year.

Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told she had no previous record.

The court was told police were in an "unmarked car" and they noted an "average speed of 95mph". She had passed her test in February last year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
A defence barrister said the defendant, now training to be a paramedic, is "extremely apologetic for what she had done".

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked why she had been driving so fast and the barrister said: "She was in a very upset and emotional state as a result of a break-up in a relationship."

Judge Broderick said it is every parent's "nightmare" to get a knock at the door to be told a loved one is involved in a serious road traffic collision that either involves serious injury "or God forbid a fatality".

He said speed is a major cause of accidents and the defendant was doing 95mph just months after passing her test.

The judge told her: "You don't have the experience to be driving at that speed and you could have caused an accident."

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £125.

