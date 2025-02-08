Driving ban for Tandragee motorist after Mercedes Sprinter van hit speed of 96mph

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
A motorist caught driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at 96mph has been banned from driving.

Aaron David Parks (45), of Cabragh Road near Tandragee, exceeded the maximum speed of 60mph the vehicle was allowed to do on a dual-carriageway in County Antrim on November 19 last year.

Most Popular

A defence barrister said the defendant "takes the matter very seriously".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there "must be a clear message" that such speeds will result in bans as speed is a major cause of accidents.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice