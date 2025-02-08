A motorist caught driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at 96mph has been banned from driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron David Parks (45), of Cabragh Road near Tandragee, exceeded the maximum speed of 60mph the vehicle was allowed to do on a dual-carriageway in County Antrim on November 19 last year.

A defence barrister said the defendant "takes the matter very seriously".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there "must be a clear message" that such speeds will result in bans as speed is a major cause of accidents.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.