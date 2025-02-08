Driving ban for Tandragee motorist after Mercedes Sprinter van hit speed of 96mph
Aaron David Parks (45), of Cabragh Road near Tandragee, exceeded the maximum speed of 60mph the vehicle was allowed to do on a dual-carriageway in County Antrim on November 19 last year.
A defence barrister said the defendant "takes the matter very seriously".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said there "must be a clear message" that such speeds will result in bans as speed is a major cause of accidents.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.