Driving ban for Tyrone motorist who 'sunk the shoe'
Anthony Quinn (62), of Anneeter Road in Ardboe, County Tyrone, admitted an excess speed charge in relation to 1pm on July 26 last year. The defendant said he had driven for 44 years and "never even had a parking ticket".
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant said he had "sunk the shoe" but the judge said he should have braked and pulled out of the passing manoeuvre when "confronted with this other vehicle".
The judge added: "I accept all that you are saying but equally I have to protect other road users."
The defendant was banned from driving for two weeks and was fined £200.