An unaccompanied learner driver detected doing 107mph in a BMW 3 Series has been banned from the roads for six months and fined £240.

Kacper Krawczyk (25), of Phoenix Fields, Ballymena, came to police attention on June 5 last year at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town.

He pleaded guilty to speeding; being an L driver on a motorway; being an unaccompanied L driver and absence of L plates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it was heard the defendant already had nine penalty points.

Editorial image.

Through an interpreter, the defendant told the court he wished to apologise.

Advertisement

Advertisement