Driving ban for unaccompanied learner driver who hit speed of 107mph

An unaccompanied learner driver detected doing 107mph in a BMW 3 Series has been banned from the roads for six months and fined £240.

By Court Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:58 GMT

Kacper Krawczyk (25), of Phoenix Fields, Ballymena, came to police attention on June 5 last year at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town.

He pleaded guilty to speeding; being an L driver on a motorway; being an unaccompanied L driver and absence of L plates.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it was heard the defendant already had nine penalty points.

Through an interpreter, the defendant told the court he wished to apologise.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the speed had been "grossly in excess" of the 45mph the defendant, as a learner driver, was restricted to.