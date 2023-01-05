A motorist with drugs in his system who collided with a number of vehicles has received a one-year driving ban, £800 fine and one-year conditional discharge.

Paul Colin Mathers (40), of West Circular Road in Belfast, admitted aggravated taking and causing damage to a Fiat 500; driving whilst unfit; insurance and driving licence offences and possessing methylemethcathinone on March 29 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on March 29 police received a report of a Fiat 500 "crashing into a number of vehicles" in Carson Street in Larne and there was a further report the vehicle had crashed into a hedge.

Advertisement

Mathers told police he had been driving his partner’s vehicle and he did not have permission to be behind the wheel.

Ballymena courthouse.

Advertisement

A blood sample showed substances in the defendant's blood included codeine.