Driving ban: Magherafelt drink-driver detected in early hours of New Year's Day

Twenty-five-year-old Alexander Milewski, from Westland Road in the town, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for drivng while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that on January 1 last at 2.40am police received a report of a road traffic collision at Garden Street, Magherafelt.

The lawyer said the police attended and spoke to the defendant, who was standing beside a vehicle.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

She said he provided a preliminary breath specimen, which he failed, and was arrested. He later provided an evidential specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 67 mcgs in breath.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer said Milewski has entered an early plea, cooperated with the police and has no record of any description. He said the defendant lives with his partner and has been living in Northern Ireland for nearly 13 years.

The lawyer said he was employed full-time with an engineering company and although he will not lose his job as a result of this case, it is “going to be a very tough year for him”.

He added that while it is a serious offence, the defendant is a young man who has “learned his lesson”.