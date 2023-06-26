Thomas James Scorer, 23, whose address was given as Church Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.
The court heard that on February 15, 2023 the police stopped the defendant driving on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.
The following day, February 16, 2023, the defendant drove to the police station in Barracks Street in Lisburn in an attempt to resolve the matter and was again charged with having no insurance and driving without a licence.
Defence told the court: “He is aware he will be off the road now.”
District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months. She also imposed a fine or £200 on each of the driving with no insurance offences, and £50 on each of the no driving licence offences.