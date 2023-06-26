A Dromara man has been banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without a licence and two counts of having no insurance.

Thomas James Scorer, 23, whose address was given as Church Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on February 15, 2023 the police stopped the defendant driving on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

The following day, February 16, 2023, the defendant drove to the police station in Barracks Street in Lisburn in an attempt to resolve the matter and was again charged with having no insurance and driving without a licence.

Dromara man banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

Defence told the court: “He is aware he will be off the road now.”