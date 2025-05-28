Dromore: driver returned to collect white Citroen Berlingo van after mechanical fault only to discover it was missing
In a statement on Wednesday (May 28), the PSNI said: “A driver of a white Citroen Berlingo experienced a mechanical fault of his vehicle on the evening of Monday, 10th March, 2025 and left it on the A1 – (hard shoulder).
"The vehicle was left close to the Gowdystown Road, Dromore – northbound. When the owner of the vehicle came to collect the vehicle a few days later, the van was no longer there.
“Vehicle registration is 141-D-10570. Should you know of the vehicle's whereabouts or what happen to it, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 440 of 17/04/2025.”