Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a van that has gone missing from Dromore, Co Down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Wednesday (May 28), the PSNI said: “A driver of a white Citroen Berlingo experienced a mechanical fault of his vehicle on the evening of Monday, 10th March, 2025 and left it on the A1 – (hard shoulder).

"The vehicle was left close to the Gowdystown Road, Dromore – northbound. When the owner of the vehicle came to collect the vehicle a few days later, the van was no longer there.

“Vehicle registration is 141-D-10570. Should you know of the vehicle's whereabouts or what happen to it, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 440 of 17/04/2025.”