Dromore man banned from the roads for three years after admitting to driving whilst disqualified
Philip Joseph Vance, 35, whose address was given as Rowantree Road in Dromore, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates on Thursday December 14.
The defendant faced two counts of driving whilst disqualified, and two counts of having no insurance. The offences took place on two separate occasions.
It was stated that the first incident took place on November 26, 2022 on the Glenavy Road in Lisburn. The second incident took place on May 11, 2023 on the Lisburn Road in Moira.
Defence told the court: “He has entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity. He is aware that custody is something the court may well consider.”
On the charge of driving whilst disqualified which occurred on November 26, 2022, District Judge Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of five months, suspended for two years.
On the charge of having no insurance, he imposed a sentence of three months suspended for two years, with both sentences to run concurrently.
On the charge of driving whilst disqualified relating to May 11, 2023, Mr Rafferty imposed a sentence of five months suspended for two years and on the charge of having no insurance, he imposed a sentence of three months suspended for two years.
These sentences are to run concurrently with each other but consecutively with the sentences for the offences on November 26, 2022.
The District Judge also disqualified the defendant from driving for three years on each of the charges before the court.