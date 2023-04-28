Ayrton Hall, 21, whose address was given as Ashbridge Manor, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard that on April 1, 2023 at 1.10am police in the Smithfield Street area of the city observed the defendant drive out of a one way street before performing a U-turn in front of their vehicle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A breath test revealed a reading of 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, which is in excess of the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the court: “This is the first time I have ever done it. It was a very stupid mistake.”
District Judge Peter Magill banned the defendant from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a fine of £200.