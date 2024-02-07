Dromore man sent letters to district judge and prosecutor sitting at Craigavon Magistrates Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jean Marie Delbart from Princes Street is accused of assaulting police, obstructing police and resisting police on October 15 last year.
-
-
Craigavon Magistrates Court District Judge Francis Rafferty asked the prosecution lawyer if she had also received a letter from Mr Delbart which she had. The district judge said it read: “I accept everything you have offered upon the following conditions. I can offer a plea of guilty to the facts but innocent of a crime upon proof of claim by the court. It is a motion to dismiss ‘ad aeternam’ which my Latin reminds me means ‘for all eternity’.”
The prosecutor said she had not given it full consideration. DJ Rafferty said he didn’t think she should as it wouldn't be a proper use of her time.
The case was listed for a contest on March 20.