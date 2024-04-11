Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Flynn, aged 48, from Ballygunaghan Place, Dromore, appeared before the court charged with possession of Class B drugs.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Flynn’s barrister said his client was pleading guilty and also revealed the defendant had a previous drug-related conviction five years ago.

A prosecutor told the court that on July 14, 2022, police attended the defendant’s address at Blackskull, near Donaghcloney, on foot of a search warrant.

“This was part of an investigation commenced by Border Force who had intercepted a package which contained cannabis and appeared to be addressed to the defendant,” said the prosecutor.

“Various items were then seized including suspected cannabis and THC syringes,” she said adding that this charge relates to 22 grams of cannabis resin with a street value of £220 and a small quantity of cannabis with a street value of £10 and a further quantity of cannabis with a street value of £40.

Flynn’s barrister said his client has a ‘limited record for drugs’ with the last dealt with in 2019.

“This is a 2022 matter and only reaching the court now. He suffers from a form of leukaemia and he is currently getting treatment. He instructs me that it’s not curable but it’s treatable. He is going to have to live with that for the rest of his life.”

District Judge Ranaghan asked if there is a connection with Flynn’s condition and the cannabis. The barrister said Flynn hadn’t given those instructions “but we can probably put two and two together”.

"He’s in considerable pain at all times, I’m told,” said the barrister.

He added that this is a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

“I would ask he is given maximum credit and leniency,” said the barrister.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “It is not the most significant amount of drugs but it makes a fine difficult to steer towards.

"I take into account your treatable condition, Mr Flynn, in showing some leniency around the nature of that fine,” he said, fining the defendant £300 plus a £15 offender levy.