Dromore: PSNI make arrest after suspected Class B drugs and money are seized in Co Down
One person has been arrested after police seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and money in the Dromore area.
Police officers from the Banbridge Neighbourhood Team conducted the search.
One has been arrested.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The team would like to thank the community for their support and help in tackling these issues and if anyone has any information please contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”