A security operation in the Church Street area of Dromore has ended after two viable pipe bomb devices were made safe.

The alert was triggered after police received a report around 11.15am on Wednesday (April 2) that two suspicious objects had been discovered outside commercial premises in the area. Cordons were put in place and the public was advised to avoid the area.

In an update to the incident on Wednesday evening, the PSNI said: “Officers attended along with army technical officers to examine the objects, which have been declared as viable pipe bomb type devices. They have now been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination.

"All roads have now been re-opened and officers are appealing to anyone with information which could assist them with their enquiries into the incident to contact them in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 497 02/04/25.”

Information can also be provided online, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.