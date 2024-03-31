Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gemma Marie Caitlin McAleer, aged 34, from Banbridge Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with resisting police and two charges of assaulting police.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

She pleaded guilty to all charges through her solicitor, who gave District Judge Francis Rafferty a reference. The court was told McAleer had a record.

A prosecutor said that on Sunday, September 3, 2003, at around 6.15am, police attended the defendant’s home after receiving a call about a number of incidents at that address.

At 5.59am police received a call from the children’s grandfather who was concerned about the children who were at their home with their mother, the defendant, who was intoxicated. The man went there ‘out of concern for his grandchildren’ but alleged he was assaulted by the defendant, claiming she tried to punch him in the head several times, the court was told.

“Gemma McAleer then called police at 6am stating the man was at her address and would not leave. She further alleged that she suspected he may be intoxicated. Police then received a further call from Gemma McAleer alleging that the man was now moving a sword and was trying to kidnap the children,” said the prosecutor.

When police arrived a short time later the grandfather was standing by the car on the driveway. The man, his car and the garden were searched and no sword was found.

“Police spoke to the defendant at her front door. She was extremely intoxicated. This was the third interaction police had with her within a matter of hours. She gave no reasonable account for what had occurred and was not cooperating with police as they attempted to conduct their initial inquiries,” the prosecutor said.

“She was then arrested for assault and resisting police. When in Omagh custody she was further arrested for assaulting police when she head-butted a constable.”

The prosecutor said McAleer denied punching the grandfather.

“On resisting police and assaulting police she said, ‘I literally have nothing to say. I am sorry for my actions’.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “In light of what’s contained in this reference I am going to seek a pre-sentence report. This lady could do with assistance.”