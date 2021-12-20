Drop of 900 PSNI officers across NI over the next three years is major concern: Dolores Kelly SDLP MLA

A drop of 900 police officers over the next three years is a major concern, says SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 20th December 2021, 11:26 am

The Policing Board was told that the PSNI is facing a £180m shortfall in proposals from Finance Minister Conor Murphy’s draft budget.

Mrs Kelly said it will have a significant impact on services. “This move could result in less officers to respond to reports of crimes. It will see cases falling through the cracks and people unable to access justice.

“I would urge Sinn Féin’s Minister Murphy to recognise the importance of a robust police force. The SDLP is in favour of prioritising health, but there are many other important services that have a huge impact on people’s lives that face being cut to the bone.

-

-

Save Craigavon City Parks and Lakes group has vowed to fight on after legal bid fails