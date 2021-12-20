The Policing Board was told that the PSNI is facing a £180m shortfall in proposals from Finance Minister Conor Murphy’s draft budget.

Mrs Kelly said it will have a significant impact on services. “This move could result in less officers to respond to reports of crimes. It will see cases falling through the cracks and people unable to access justice.

“I would urge Sinn Féin’s Minister Murphy to recognise the importance of a robust police force. The SDLP is in favour of prioritising health, but there are many other important services that have a huge impact on people’s lives that face being cut to the bone.

