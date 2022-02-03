‘Drug dealer’ caught with 800 Diazepam tablets at flats

Daly Mooney (29), of Nursery Close in Ballymena, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, for being concerned in the supply of Diazepam in relation to November 4, 2020.

A prosecutor said at 10.40pm on November 4 police were in attendance at High Street flats and spoke with Mooney “at the front steps” and when they entered a communal door they saw a black plastic bag containing 810 Diazepam tablets with a street value of £810”. The prosecutor said Mooney was “identified through CCTV from the building” and was arrested. His phone was examined and contained messages “which would support the defendant being concerned in the supply of drugs”.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said at the time of the offences the defendant had been “associating with other individuals who were using drugs” but “he took himself out of that equation” and now his life is “transformed”. The lawyer said Mooney had been working as a labourer in London and had shown he can “change his ways”.

