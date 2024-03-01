Drug dealer tried to escape on bicycle after police received report of 'youths smoking cannabis' in park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam McDowell (20), of Moat Road in Ballymena, came to police attention at 7.30pm on July 30 in 2022 when Ballymena's Memorial Park - the site of a war cenotaph - had been locked up.

A prosecutor told the town’s magistrates court that a police patrol was flagged down by a member of the public regarding "some youths smoking cannabis in the Memorial Garden on the Galgorm Road".

Officers had gone to the park and there were a "number of youths in the area" and McDowell "makes off on a push bike pursued by police and leaves the bike and runs towards Princes Street and is detained a short distance away", the prosecutor said.

When searched, police found a bag of cocaine and a bag of cannabis on him and three further bags of cocaine were on the ground beside him.

A sports bag had a further eight bags of cannabis and more drugs were found during a search of his home address.

The defendant had £135 on him and he told police £100 of that was from "drug dealing".

McDowell told police he had cannabis "and he sold that to people".

The total amount of drugs found was 115 grammes of cannabis and 16 grammes of cocaine. Six Bromazolam and one Pregabalin were also found.

The prosecutor said McDowell admitted selling cannabis "for someone else" who he would not identify "and he indicated that it was scary".

A defence barrister told the court there had been "full and frank admissions in relation to dealing".

The defendant had been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis; possession of cannabis with intent to supply; possession of cocaine, cannabis, Pregabalin and Bromazolam and possession of 'criminal property' which relates to the money seized by police.

Meanwhile, on New Year's Day last year he assaulted a 57-year-old woman in Ballymena town centre.

Around 7.30pm she was walking past Harmony Hub when two males - one being the defendant - shouted "obscenities" at her.

The prosecutor said the woman then walked after the males towards a pub and was "pushed over" by McDowell causing a cut to her elbow when she fell to the ground.

The prosecutor said the defendant said the woman was "drunk" and had been "shouting and pushing at him" and she had followed him, continuing to shout at him before he pushed her.

The defence lawyer said the defendant accepts he should not have pushed a "lady of more senior years".

The lawyer said it appeared the woman had been the "aggressor" in the incident and McDowell "should have walked away".

The defendant had a previous record when he had received a suspended sentence.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told McDowell: "There is every reason why you should go to prison. You have assaulted a lady of more mature years who was vulnerable due to intoxication and you have been caught dealing in drugs.

"Not without significant hesitation I'm minded to impose a Combination Order - if you breach this Order I will have no hesitation in revoking it and replacing it with an immediate custodial sentence".

The judge said it was a "last chance" for McDowell, who according to a pre-sentence report had appeared at court on a "regular basis since 2018".

The defendant was given a five-month jail term, suspended for three years; was put on Probation for a year and he has to do 100 hours of Community Service.