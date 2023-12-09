A police car was 'damaged beyond repair' after being rammed by a drugged-up driver following a chase which reached speeds over 100mph on narrow country roads in County Antrim, a court heard.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Brendan McMullan (30), with an address listed as Markstown Grove, Cullybackey, was sentenced on charges including dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit.

A prosecutor said that on April 26 in 2020 an Audi was detected doing 95mph on the dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - between Ballymena and Ballymoney.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop by activating lights and sirens but McMullan failed to do so and made off hitting speeds of over 100mph after turning onto narrow country roads which were "being used by cyclists," a prosecutor said.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The car slowed approaching Cloughmills and police were able to see the number plate. After a risk assessment police were authorised to continue the pursuit and they were hoping to stop the car with a 'stinger' device.

The car then travelled along the Ballyveely Road towards Loughgiel and the Audi stopped at a junction. The car attempted to reverse into the police car "at speed" but the officer was able to drive forward to prevent a collision.

The Audi reversed "up a ditch" and when the police car reversed back to block the car to end the pursuit "at that stage the Audi gets a grip and drives forward, colliding with the rear of police car and tries to push the police car into the ditch". The Audi then drove off along the Pharis Road.

The prosecutor added: "As the police car sustains damage to the steering the pursuit is then terminated. The car is then found a while later. The defendant and a passenger are located nearby by a helicopter which was up and a police dog. Crew were also involved.

"Two police officers sustained minor injury to their backs. The police vehicle was damaged beyond repair". A blood sample taken from the defendant contained a number of drugs including cocaine.

A defence barrister said the offences happened before McMullan received a suspended prison sentence for another matter. He said the 2020 incident happened at a time when the defendant was using illegal substances but he has now "changed his life around".

On the day in question, the lawyer said McMullan had taken the car out to "keep the battery alive" and in a "blind panic, presumably influenced by the cocktail of substances he was under, he decides to act in this careless and reckless manner".

The barrister said the defendant says nothing similar will ever happen again and he has not come under police attention since.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told McMullan there was every reason he should be jailed for an "atrocious piece of driving". He said McMullan had put police and other road users in danger whilst he was under the influence of a "concoction of drugs".