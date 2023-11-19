Drugged-up former postman was swerving across dual-carriageway in Co Antrim
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was 5.30pm on February 5 this year, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.
A blood sample from Craig Larkin, who was at the wheel of the car, showed drugs including cocaine.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 28-year-old, with an address given as Kilbride Gardens in Antrim town, was sentenced on charges of dangerous driving' driving whilst unfit; having a defective tyre and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The defendant told police the vehicle had "been pulling heavily to the left for the last couple of days".
On April 13 this year he made off without paying for £10 worth of fuel.
A defence barrister said the defendant has "poor mental health" and "he instructs he doesn't leave the house, he has quite a reclusive lifestyle".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer said Larkin had previously been a postman and had lost his job for stealing mail.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "You are lucky you did not kill yourself or somebody else, you were totally unfit to be driving.
“There are too many young men involved in fatal road accidents. That is why the court takes a dim view of this".
Larkin was put on Probation for a year "to address underlying issues, the judge said, and to "give something back to the community" the defendant has to do 75 hours of Community Service.
He was also banned from driving for a year and fined £150.