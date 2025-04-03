Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police who carried out searches at two properties in the Cloughmills area on April 2 have seized drugs and cash.

Officers from the Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted two unrelated searches of properties under warrant in the Cloughmills area.

The Police Causeway Coast and Glens Facebook page posted images of the haul discovered by the officers at just one of the properties – it included Class A controlled drugs, Class B controlled drugs, and a large quantity of cash.

They posted: “As a result one male was arrested for Possession of Class A & B controlled drugs, Intent to Supply Class A & B controlled drugs and Possession of Criminal Property. This male was subsequently bailed allowing for further enquiries and examinations to be conducted.

Police posted images of the drugs and cash seized from searches in the Cloughmills area. Credit PSNI

"At a second property two males were cautioned and interviewed for their involvement in the Possession of Class B controlled drugs. They will all await their day in court and we will continue to conduct searches district wide.”