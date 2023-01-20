Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), have today (Friday) conducted a number of searches in the Newtownabbey area.

Detective Sergeant Pyper said: “As part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA, we conducted proactive searches in Newtownabbey.

“As a result of the searches a number of items were recovered, including suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs, a quantity of cash and a number of mobile devices.

“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

Searches were carried out in Newtownabbey.

