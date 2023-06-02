Drugs and ‘significant quantity of cash’ seized at Coalisland
A male was arrested after drugs and a significant quantity of cash found when police on patrol stopped and searched a vehicle at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
A follow up search of a property in the Tamnamore area resulted in seizures of suspected Class B and Class C drugs as well as cash and associated drugs paraphernalia.
Police said in a social media post that one male was arrested in relation to the seizures and that their investigation into the incident is "currently ongoing."