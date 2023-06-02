Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Drugs and ‘significant quantity of cash’ seized at Coalisland

A male was arrested after drugs and a significant quantity of cash found when police on patrol stopped and searched a vehicle at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Drugs and cash seized at Coalisland on Friday.Drugs and cash seized at Coalisland on Friday.
Drugs and cash seized at Coalisland on Friday.

A follow up search of a property in the Tamnamore area resulted in seizures of suspected Class B and Class C drugs as well as cash and associated drugs paraphernalia.

Police said in a social media post that one male was arrested in relation to the seizures and that their investigation into the incident is "currently ongoing."

Read More
Lower-income households in Mid Ulster struggle to afford healthy foods as food p...