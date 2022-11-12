During the operation in which the PCTF was assisted by Tactical Support Group officers, a quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized alongside a number of other items, including three BB guns, a balaclava and a mobile phone, all of which were taken away for further examination.

Detective Sergeant Pyper said: “The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality within the area. We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

“I appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Editorial image.