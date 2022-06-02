Drugs, cash and weapons seized after PSNI operation in Newtownabbey and Belfast

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a woman, aged 23, were arrested following the searches.

“Officers seized a quantity Class B drugs, along with other items, including a quantity of cash and weapons.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three people arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

DCI Thornton added: “We will continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in dealing in drugs and organised crime within our communities. Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others. They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.