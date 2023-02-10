Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drugs could have been mistaken for sweets by young children

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed recent drug seizures in Moneymore and Castledawson.

By Stanley Campbell
3 hours ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 5:25pm

Quantities of drugs were seized by the PSNI during two house searches carried out in Moneymore and another in Castledawson and one arrest was made.

Councillor McFlynn said in a statement today: “I congratulate the police officers involved in getting these dangerous drugs off the street.

“On speaking to local neighbourhood police, they confirmed to me that some of the drugs were wrapped up and could have been mistaken as sweets by young children.

Most Popular
Drugs seized by the PSNI in searches at Moneymore and Castledawson.

“I would ask young people to be very careful who they associate with and not to take anything that they are unsure of. I would also ask parents to be vigilant about who their children are with and what they are doing.

“Drugs damage lives, and mistakes that a young person may make now could affect them for the rest of their lives.”

Read More
Co Armagh dog trainer and member of K9 Search and Rescue flying to Turkey and Sy...