Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed recent drug seizures in Moneymore and Castledawson.

Quantities of drugs were seized by the PSNI during two house searches carried out in Moneymore and another in Castledawson and one arrest was made.

Councillor McFlynn said in a statement today: “I congratulate the police officers involved in getting these dangerous drugs off the street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On speaking to local neighbourhood police, they confirmed to me that some of the drugs were wrapped up and could have been mistaken as sweets by young children.

Drugs seized by the PSNI in searches at Moneymore and Castledawson.

“I would ask young people to be very careful who they associate with and not to take anything that they are unsure of. I would also ask parents to be vigilant about who their children are with and what they are doing.

“Drugs damage lives, and mistakes that a young person may make now could affect them for the rest of their lives.”

Advertisement