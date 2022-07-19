Loading...

Drugs found after Mid Ulster house search

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs has been seized following a house search in the Coalisland area.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:31 am

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team and Dungannon District Support Team conducted the search over the weekend.

“Thanks to information received from the community we seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs,” the spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Police have urged anyone who can help them in the battle against drugs to come forward.

The suspected Class B drugs found in Coalisland. Picture: PSNI

“We would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call us on the non-emergency number 101,” added the spokesperson.

Read More

Read More
Police seek anyone who saw Mid Ulster car crash

Information can alsobe provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org