Drugs found after Mid Ulster house search

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team and Dungannon District Support Team conducted the search over the weekend.

“Thanks to information received from the community we seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs,” the spokesperson said.

Police have urged anyone who can help them in the battle against drugs to come forward.

The suspected Class B drugs found in Coalisland. Picture: PSNI

“We would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call us on the non-emergency number 101,” added the spokesperson.