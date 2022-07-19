Drugs found after Mid Ulster house search

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team and Dungannon District Support Team conducted the search over the weekend.
“Thanks to information received from the community we seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs,” the spokesperson said.
Police have urged anyone who can help them in the battle against drugs to come forward.
“We would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call us on the non-emergency number 101,” added the spokesperson.
Information can alsobe provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org