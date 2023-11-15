Drugs found in removable part of vehicle dashboard
Police found Pregabalin in a part of a vehicle dashboard which could be removed, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
Samuel Finlay (28), of Beechwood Avenue in Ahoghill, admitted possessing a Class C drug on March 3 this year in Ballymena.
A prosecutor said "a part of the dash underneath the radio controls could be removed" and six Pregabalin tablets were found by police. The defendant was not prescribed them.
The defendant was given a three months prison term to be served concurrent with a present sentence.