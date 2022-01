A PSNI spokesperson said: "[The team] have been on duty throughout the weekend conducting vehicle check points across the Larne and Carrickfergus areas, amongst other duties.

"We conduct these in rural areas as well as on arterial routes as a means to detect offences and deter criminals.

"As a result a vehicle was stopped and found to contain controlled drugs. These drugs have been seized and taken off our streets."