These searches were under warrant and to target drug activity in the local community.

Drugs have been seized as a result of these searches and Investigations ongoing.

If you have information regarding drug dealing in your community contact the police by calling, 101 or make a report link on the PSNI website. All information supplied will be confidential. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.