Police have arrested a man and seized quantities of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs following a search of a property in the Ballycastle area on Saturday, December 17.

Sergeant McCann said: "Officers attended the address and carried out a search under warrant, where one man in his thirties, was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and was later released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

"Two women were dealt with at the scene for drugs offences by way of a community resolution notice and an immediate caution.

"Information from the public is key to tackle the scourge of drugs in our community. These seizures and arrest can reassure the public that we take their concerns seriously.

Drugs seized in Ballycastle

"Anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs cancall police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101 or online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”