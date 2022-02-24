Drugs seized in Donemana

The PSNI said today that officers from Strabane’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

The seizure was made after officers on patrol on Berryhill Road in Donemana on Tuesday (22nd Feb) were alerted to a vehicle in the area just before 6pm. Following checks carried out at the scene, officers subsequently seized a quantity of suspected cannabis in the car. The 20-year-old driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for offences, including driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Wilders said: “This was good police work by our officers on routine patrol in the village, and I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in the area, to please contact us so we can take action. The information you tell us helps makes our neighbourhoods safer.”