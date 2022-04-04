Drugs valued £12,000 discovered in unoccupied house

Inspector Lucas said: "Police received a report of suspicious circumstances in the Favour Royal area shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.

"Officers attended and seized approximately £12,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis from an unoccupied house.

"At this stage, we are investigating a potential link between this incident and a report of a fire in the same area on Friday 25th March, shortly after 10.30am. Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and it is not believed anyone was inside the property at the time.

Police are appealling for information following drugs find.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 529 of 25/03/22.”