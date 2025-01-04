Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car failed to stop at a police vehicle checkpoint in Ballymena and when officers followed drugs were found.

Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 2, where Joshua Brian Feeney (26), with an address listed as Brooke Park in the town, was sentenced on charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

A prosecutor said the vehicle checkpoint was at Henry Street in Ballymena on December 6, 2023, and police then followed and stopped the vehicle at Brooke Park.

Officers detected a "strong smell of cannabis" from the vehicle. A bag of 70 grammes of cannabis was found.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the defendant told the police there were "more drugs" in his home. 130 grammes of cannabis were then found in his bedroom.

The defendant told police he had bought cannabis, half of which he planned to "smoke" himself and the other half to "sell to friends". The defendant had no record.

A defence barrister said that the defendant "came clean" with police that he had drugs at his home.

The lawyer said family members were "aghast" that the defendant, a "hard-working" Fire Protection Officer, had "fallen by the wayside". The lawyer said: "This is a very law-abiding, stable, family."

The barrister said the defendant had been in Canada and when he came home he "felt quite depressed" and began using cannabis and he "bought some extra so he would sell it to his friends".

The lawyer said the court appearance was a "short, sharp shock to the system" and the "consternation" of family members will ensure he will not be in trouble again.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that possessing drugs with intent to supply is a serious offence which normally carries immediate custody but he took into account the clear record and guilty plea.

He warned the defendant: "But do this again be under no illusions you will go to prison." The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years.