Drugs worth an estimated £10k seized after suspicious parcel reported at Ballymena postal office

A man and woman were arrested following the discovery of a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs in the Ballymena area yesterday (Tuesday).

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT

District Support Officers in Ballymena were made aware of a suspicious package by a member of the public at a postal office at approximately 8.45am on March 21.

In a statement issued to the Ballymena Times today (Wednesday, March 22), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A 48-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were subsequently arrested following the discovery of a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs.

“Following the arrests, a search was carried out at a property in the Broughshane area and a quantity of Class B controlled drugs and two mobile phones were seized.

The drugs were seized after police in Ballymena received a report of a suspicious package at a postal office.
“Both were released on bail to allow for further enquiries.”

Posting about the operation on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page this morning, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “Police have estimated the street value of the drugs seized to be in the region of £10,000.

"This incident shows the value of members of the public reporting suspicious activities to police and has resulted in communities being protected from drugs.

“If you have any information about the use of illegal drugs that you would like to report to police, please contact officers on the non emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/