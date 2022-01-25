A house search was conducted by Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) along with help from Portadown NPT on Monday in the area of Legahory, Craigavon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On arrival at the address police quickly discovered a large scale cannabis factory inside.

“As a result of the proactive search two males have been arrested and cannabis with a street value of over £100,000 has been seized.

Cannabis plants found at house in Legahory, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

“If you are aware of the production or sale of illegal drugs in your community don’t be afraid to get in contact with us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

