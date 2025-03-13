Drugs worth over £2million have been seized as detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch conducted an intensification of activity across Northern Ireland’s main airports.

The proactive operation specifically targeted an organised criminal network who were suspected to be involved in moving drugs and cash within luggage on aeroplanes.

Throughout the last few months, cannabis with a potential street value of over £2million has been seized by officers, as well as a large sum of cash.

Nine men and two women were also arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences in connection with the investigation. They were later charged and have all subsequently appeared before court.

Commenting, Detective Inspector Kelly from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch said: “It’s clear the drugs and cash seized belonged to a criminal network which we now know has a large footprint across the UK and Ireland. Some of these drugs originated in England, while others were couriered from as far afield as Thailand.

“These drugs were destined for multiple criminal groups supplying onto the streets of Northern Ireland. Some of those arrested had onward travel booked to Dublin in an attempt to peddle their wares there.

“Our investigations are continuing into this wider criminal network, and without doubt, there will be exploitation of individuals, whether in the production, supply or consumption of drugs.

“There is no such thing as harmless drugs. Someone, somewhere in this process, is likely to have suffered, and criminals involved in this type of activity are relentless in their pursuit of money.”

Detective Inspector Kelly continued: “We, however, are equally as relentless in our pursuit of those involved, as demonstrated by the seizures and arrests made to date.

“Unfortunately an officer involved in this investigation sustained a serious injury effecting an arrest of a suspect who attempted to make off from police. The officer is currently receiving ongoing medical attention.

“We, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to actively target those responsible. We also, however, rely upon information from the public."

Speak to police on 101, or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by telephone on 0800 555 111.

“With your help, we can focus our efforts on identifying those who make their living by bringing drugs into and onto our streets and neighbourhoods,” Detective Inspector Kelly added.