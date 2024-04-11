Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Bryan Gibson (41), of Ravenhill Avenue in Belfast, pleaded guilty to assault; failing to comply with a command on a Jet2 flight and a charge of behaving 'in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner' towards an aircraft crew member.

Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, April 11, heard the defendant committed offences on October 20, 2022.

A prosecutor said the defendant punched the cabin crew member on the arm and put her in fear of further violence "to the point where she had to remove herself from the situation".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

Gibson was verbally abusive and "made inappropriate gestures towards passengers and cabin crew throughout the busy flight which consisted of members of the public and young children".

The prosecutor said the defendant "caused intentional disruption" and had to be "physically restrained and his seat belt placed on him after refusing to co-operate". The flight was going to Dalaman Airport.

The defendant was banned from flying with Jet2 and had to make alternative arrangements to get home. The court heard Gibson had been travelling with others to Turkey.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had pleaded guilty and had shown "complete and utter remorse" and was "ashamed and embarrassed".

The lawyer said the offences happened when Gibson "relapsed" after being off alcohol for a time. The lawyer said since the incident before the court the defendant has subsequently flown without incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentencing for a year to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble.

He told Gibson: "I take a very dim view of this behaviour because not only did you physically assault a member of the cabin crew but you were also, during the course of the flight, verbally abusive and aggressive to other passengers". The judge said airplanes are "very confined" spaces and there is little opportunity for passengers to move away from such incidents.