Owen Heaney (45), from Railway Terrace in Castledawson, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and intentionally exposing his genitals on May 6 last year.

Sentencing Heaney at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that Heaney was clearly a man who was struggling with his own demons.

Ms Mullan told him to engage with Probation who would help him with his alcohol issues and "hopefully change things around for you”.

Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to the vicinity of Annaghmore Road, Castledawson, relating to a report of an intoxicated male shouting and behaving in a disorderly fashion.

The lawyer said it was reported that Heaney had exposed his penis to a householder and had gone into a front garden and damaged flower pots and ripped a number plate off a car.

She said when police located the defendant he was semi undressed and spat and caused damage when placed in the police cell van.

A defence lawyer described it as a “bizarre case” involving a man who has a practically clear record.

She said Heaney lived a very isolated existence and had no familial support in the surrounding area.

The lawyer said he suffers from bipolar and is on medication for that condition.

She stressed the exposure was not sexually motivated but was alcohol-related and due to the consumption of alcohol.