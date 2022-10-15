The solicitor was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Glen Alister McClean (32), of Moyle Parade, Larne, pleaded guilty to charges of falsely telling a PSNI controller a 'bomb' was present at Ballynashee Road; and a second charge of wasting police time.

A prosecutor said at 1.00am on March 17 an intoxicated male phoned police to say "he had been told that a bomb had been left" at Ballynashee Road.

Police established the call was made from a phone belonging to a person with a Larne address, where they found the defendant.

Ballymena Courthouse

The phone was found "underneath a wardrobe" in a room where the defendant had been sleeping.

A defence solicitor said the "very worrying thing" about the case was that in December the defendant received a suspended sentence for a "practically identical offence".

Advertisement

The lawyer said the defendant said he had "very little recollection" of the March 17 phone call as he was "full drunk".

The solicitor said the address the phone call to police related to, "my understanding is that particular address is effectively a plot of ground".

The lawyer added: "So that just lends further absurdity to this man's actions."

He said the defendant, with addiction issues regarding alcohol and prescription medication, was remorseful.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said McClean jailed the defendant for two months for the March 17 offence and activated the suspended sentence of four months from December, making a total of six months.