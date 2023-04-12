Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
28 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
33 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
48 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Drunk man from Carnlough kicked gates at Larne PSNI station

A drunk man who kicked the gates of Larne PSNI Station was then offered a lift home to Carnlough by officers but got arrested when he attempted to open the rear door of the moving police car.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST

Paul McAuley (29), of Beachlands, pleaded guilty to three other charges - being disorderly at Hope Street in Larne on January 10; causing criminal damage to a police car; and attempting to cause criminal damage to gates belonging to the the PSNI at Hope Street in Larne.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that around 12.30am on January 10, a drunk male was kicking gates at the front of Larne Police Station and was "unable to stand up".

His speech was slurred and he was given a number of warnings about his behaviour.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He told police he had no way home and after attempts to arrange a lift failed, police then agreed to give him a lift home.

The prosecutor said: "Whilst en route he attempted to open the rear door of the vehicle". He also took his seat belt off on a number of occasions.

McAuley was then arrested and on the way to Antrim PSNI Station he urinated in the back of the car.

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise for the offences which happened when he was at a "low ebb".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said police had tried to assist the defendant but he then urinated in the vehicle.

The judge said the PSNI car would have had to be out of service to be cleaned and "police resources are finite enough as it is".

Read More
Two handsome rescue dogs are ready and waiting for their forever homes

Judge Broderick fined the defendant £200 and ordered him to pay a further £64 for the cost of cleaning the car.