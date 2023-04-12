A drunk man who kicked the gates of Larne PSNI Station was then offered a lift home to Carnlough by officers but got arrested when he attempted to open the rear door of the moving police car.

Paul McAuley (29), of Beachlands, pleaded guilty to three other charges - being disorderly at Hope Street in Larne on January 10; causing criminal damage to a police car; and attempting to cause criminal damage to gates belonging to the the PSNI at Hope Street in Larne.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that around 12.30am on January 10, a drunk male was kicking gates at the front of Larne Police Station and was "unable to stand up".

His speech was slurred and he was given a number of warnings about his behaviour.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He told police he had no way home and after attempts to arrange a lift failed, police then agreed to give him a lift home.

The prosecutor said: "Whilst en route he attempted to open the rear door of the vehicle". He also took his seat belt off on a number of occasions.

McAuley was then arrested and on the way to Antrim PSNI Station he urinated in the back of the car.

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise for the offences which happened when he was at a "low ebb".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said police had tried to assist the defendant but he then urinated in the vehicle.

The judge said the PSNI car would have had to be out of service to be cleaned and "police resources are finite enough as it is".

