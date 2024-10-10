Drunk man punched a sleeping man in Ballymena house after returning from 'boxing match'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2024, 09:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A drunk man who had been a spectator at a 'boxing match' punched a sleeping man when he returned to a property near Ballymena.

Fergal Foley (37), of no fixed abode, admitted charges of assault and criminal damage on September 28 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prosecutor said around 2.30am police received a report from a man who said he was assaulted in his home.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He said he had offered the defendant, originally from Dublin, a room in his home and he had been staying there for a few weeks.

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

The defendant had arrived back intoxicated in the early hours and punched the victim several times and caused significant damage to the front door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim said he had been "woken by the defendant punching him". A prosecutor said there was blood throughout the house and "on the defendant's hands".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been "attending a boxing match that night as a spectator and had consumed far too much alcohol".

The barrister said the defendant regretted his behaviour.

The defendant was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice