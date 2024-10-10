Drunk man punched a sleeping man in Ballymena house after returning from 'boxing match'
Fergal Foley (37), of no fixed abode, admitted charges of assault and criminal damage on September 28 this year.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.
A prosecutor said around 2.30am police received a report from a man who said he was assaulted in his home.
He said he had offered the defendant, originally from Dublin, a room in his home and he had been staying there for a few weeks.
The defendant had arrived back intoxicated in the early hours and punched the victim several times and caused significant damage to the front door.
The victim said he had been "woken by the defendant punching him". A prosecutor said there was blood throughout the house and "on the defendant's hands".
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been "attending a boxing match that night as a spectator and had consumed far too much alcohol".
The barrister said the defendant regretted his behaviour.
The defendant was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year.